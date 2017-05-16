Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Meet Kristy Dunn – your local Real Estate insider!

It is often said that the three most important things in Real Estate are ‘Location, Location, Location’ – and we would add that when you’re selecting a Real Estate professional three very important things are ‘Local, Local, Local’!

A local professional will know the market variables and hidden neighborhoods you may not have considered.

Kristy Dunn is truly local, a longtime resident of Des Moines and active in the community. She currently volunteers on the Des Moines Human Services Advisory Board and she worked on the Des Moines Arts Commission for several years. She helped to bring sculptures and concerts to the city and still continues working with the Arts Commission as a volunteer. She is a long time PTA member and volunteers at her children’s local area schools as well as being a proud foster parent.

You could say that people and service are a passion for Kristy.

As a former WorkFirst Supervisor for the Department of Social and Health Services, she oversaw one of the highest performing units in the state before entering real estate. You could also say that striving for high performance is a passion for Kristy too! Her sales background includes experience as a sales representative for DocuSign, where she was one of the first 15 or so employees on the team of that now large company. Most of her clients there were in the field of Real estate. She got a glimpse into that world and knew it was a a great fit for her unique talents.

Now specializing in residential resale, first time home-buying, investments and second homes, she is leveraging her experience as a successful business professional to provide an outstanding client experience. She is known for 24/7 availability, forward thinking marketing techniques, personal touches and always keeping her client’s best interests at heart. She believes it is her duty to represent her clients to the best of her ability. This means keeping her clients educated and informed throughout every step of the process, so that they are able to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. Honest to a fault, she will sometimes tell you things that you may not want to hear, but may need to hear! All wrapped in a warm and friendly personality, her knowledge and professionalism are sure to put you at ease.

Thinking of buying or selling? Why not call or email Kristy for a free, no obligation consultation. Meet her yourself and discover the difference a local insider can make.

Office: John L. Scott

22506 Marine View Dr. Suite 301

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 605-9771 Email: [email protected] Website: http://www.kristydunn.johnlscott.com

