Des Moines United Methodist Church’s evening of chamber music is Saturday

Des Moines United Methodist Church will be presenting an evening of chamber music inspired by Norway this Saturday night, May 20, starting at 7 p.m.

Pianist/composer Steven Luksan will be joined by Laura Loge, a soprano who specializes in performing art songs in Scandinavian languages.

WHEN: Saturday May 20, 7:00pm. COST: Admission free, $10 donation encouraged to support Church World Service. WHERE: Des Moines United Methodist Church, 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198

More info at desmoinesumc.org

