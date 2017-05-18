Highline Public School’s COO & Rotary find funding to replace Food Bank Freezer

This is the story of Highline Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Scott Logan and the freezer that stopped working at the Des Moines Area Food Bank…

Logan – a member of the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park – was volunteering at the food bank with fellow Rotarians when he heard the food bank freezer had stopped working. He knew that without adequate cold storage, the food bank would be hard pressed to store enough food for hungry families.

He found a solution through a grant program that matched the need with a donor. Thanks to a $4,100 grant, a new commercial freezer was delivered this spring.

When other Rotary members heard about the freezer going down and the need for more freezer space, many responded. Enough additional funds were donated to purchase a second large freezer, expanding storage for perishable foods.

Barb Shimuzu, co-director of the food bank, explained that fewer people are eating–and donating–canned food. Because of this, the food bank needed new equipment and more space for storing donations of meat, dairy, and frozen food.

“Within two days of getting our two new freezers–boom–they were full to the gill!” she said.

What motivates Logan? “Part of my job is to try to match our needs with available resources, to support our amazing learners with equipment and facilities,” he said. “This was just an extension of that mission for me, and coincided with volunteer work I believe in that benefits local students and families.”

More info:

Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park http://www.dmnprotary.org

Des Moines Area Food Bank: http://www.myfoodbank.org

Highline Public Schools: http://hsd401.org

