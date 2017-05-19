Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 4-BD Gregory Heights, Modern 2-BDs in Ballard & QA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 4-BD Gregory Heights, Modern 2-BDs in Ballard & QA

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding THREE Open Houses this weekend.

The first Open House starts on Friday, May 19 (as well as Saturday, May 20 & Sunday, May 21), and is a modern 2-bedroom loft-style home with vaulted ceilings in Ballard!:

Welcome to Seattle’s fishing village turned Hottest Urban Center – Ballard! With the finest attention to detail these loft style homes with vaulted ceilings & floor to ceiling glass offer an abundance of light that fills the living, dining & kitchen! Enjoy your top floor master bed & 2nd bedroom but dont miss your 3rd bed/den with a bath in the basement! Premium Grohe Water Fixtures & Bertazzoni Range. Lastly…enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evenings celebrated on your roof top deck.

WHEN:

Friday, May 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 21: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6319 17th Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $734,950

MLS Number: 1126114

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,319 s.f.

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

High Tech Cabling

Vaulted Ceilings

Corner Lot

Drought Res Landscpe

Sidewalk

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House – set for Saturday – is a stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom estate on a huge lot in Gregory Heights:

Feel at home as you step into this absolutely stunning Gregory Heights estate. Sprawling two parcels totaling 1.28 acres with peak-a-boo views of the sound. Elegant floor plan offers perfect entertaining space spilling out onto the large back patio and nature filled, picturesque backyard. Updated throughout, master on the main, unique office and loft space, garage with large workshop, heat pump and more. Mother-in-Law / Airbnb returns up to $2,000 monthly making this home extremely desirable.

WHEN: Saturday, May 20: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE: 16235 21st Ave SW Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $799,950

MLS Number: 1123257

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 3,273 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 55,928 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Loft

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Dog Run

Fenced-Partially

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The third Open House – set for both Saturday & Sunday – is a spacious 2-bedroom end unit in desirable Queen Anne/Interbay:

Spacious NW end unit in desirable Queen Anne/Interbay! Enjoy sound, sunset & shipping-lane views with an open kitchen/living-room flow. 2 cozy fireplaces for chilly nights. Walk or bike to DT, Whole Foods, Expedia, Amazon & Ballard. Extensive remodel of the building inside and out. Massive Master Suite easily fits a King size bed. Tons of storage here too. Dedicated Lg garage & ample guest parking. Beautiful outdoor pool, sauna, club room and helpful on-site manager. This beauty truly has it all & more!

WHEN: Saturday, May 20, & Sunday, May 21: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2253 Gilman Dr W., Unit 401, Seattle, WA 98119 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $499,950

MLS Number: 1121909

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 1,186 s.f.

Site Features:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

Disabled Access

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Master Bath

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

