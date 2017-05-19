Featured Stories, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / ELECTION: 2 seek to replace Mayor Matt Pina and 5 run to replace Musser, Kaplan

By Jack Mayne

As the filing deadline passed, two candidates want to replace Mayor Matt Pina, and incumbent Councilmember Vic Pennington has one person seeking his job for election in 2017.

Another three candidates want to replace retiring Councilmember Melissa Musser, and two are going for retiring longtime Councilmember and former Mayor Dave Kaplan’s position.

Anthony J. Martinelli and Curtis Harmon are seeking Pina’s Council seat. Martinelli, 27, is a former campaign manager for County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove and is also a political activist.

The other Councilmember seeking reelection is Vic Pennington, who is challenged by J.C. Harris, listed on the Internet as a partner in a prepackaged software business.

Kaplan has served on the council for 16 years, and was mayor for four.

“After sixteen years in local elective office, and twenty straight years of working on city-related issues, I’ve decided that this will be my last year to serve as a Councilmember here in Des Moines,” Kaplan said in a Facebook statement.

Chad M. Harper and Matthew W. Mahoney filed to replace him. Harper is a political activist with ties of current and former political leaders in King County.

Mahoney has been active in Des Moines issues and an alternate member of the Des Moines Citizen’s Advisory Committee.

Musser’s position 5 seat is being sought by Harry Steinmetz, Traci R. Buxton, and Patricio Mendoza.

Steinmetz is a criminal defense attorney who practices in Tacoma and has been active in some matters before the Des Moines Council.

Traci Buxton said in an earlier announcement of her candidacy that “I am ready to dig in deeper and work to make more of a difference in our city.”

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Position 1:

Matthew M. Pina*

Anthony J. Martinelli

Curtis Harmon

Position 3:

Victor L. Pennington*

J.C. Harris

Position 5 (Musser*):

Traci R. Buxton

Patricio Mendoza

Harry Seinmetz

Position 7 (Kaplan*):

Chad M. Harper

Matthew W. Mahoney

*denotes incumbent

