SWAG – ‘Swing With the Arts Gala’ and Auction will be at Mt. Rainier High School on Thursday, June 1.

“Join us for an evening of music and art from MRHS Jazz Band and Choir, student art display, dancing, desserts and auction.”

Cash or checks are accepted for payment of auction items.

Proceeds benefit the Instrumental Music Programs at Mount Rainier High School.

WHEN: Thursday June 1, 2017: 6 – 9 p.m.

