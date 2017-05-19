Arts, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / REMINDER: Normandy Park Arts Festival is this weekend!

Poster art by 2016 arts festival “People’s Choice” award winner Crystal Campbell

REMINDER : The Normandy Park Arts Festival will be held this weekend – May 20-21, 2017 – with an Art Show/Competition & Awards, paintings, sculptures, photography, mixed media and more.

The event will be held at Normandy Park City Hall, located at 801 SW 174th Street.

Art will be judged by Bryan Ohno & Donna Trent, and there will also be vendors of local arts & crafts food, treats & coffee.

Saturday, May 20: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Artist Sam Sneke live demo: morning

Cascade Middle School live music: 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Ranger & the re-arrangers (jazz): 12 p.m. Sunday, May 21: 12 – 4 p.m.: Marvista Elementary School Marimba Band: 1 p.m.

Art competition entry/display forms, vendor applications & event updates: normandyparkartsfestival.com

Normandy Park City Hall is located at 801 SW 174th Street:

