Wanolitto’s Musings: Less than two weeks until Farmers Market Opening Day!

Less than two weeks until Farmers Market Opening Day!

Wanolitto says it is less than two weeks until Opening Day – on Saturday, June 3 – for the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market!

We are looking forward to another successful season; the Market will be bringing you many exciting new vendors, entertainers and food.

NOTE: There will be NO paid parking on Opening Day! Actual start date of this program has not been set.

Opening day will feature our Food Truck-In, with 10 trucks including your favorites and some new ones.

“The market again will have many of your favorite artisans and crafters as well as some surprises,” Rikki Marohl, market manager, said.

Also returning will be the market’s own wines, including new this year our Waterfront White, a fabulous Chardonnay, with all the proceeds going to the market’s Endowment Fund. Look for our wine booth where tasting once again, is encouraged.

The King Conservation District Healthy Eating Initiative, a Farm Fresh Foods program that provides qualifying Senior Citizens age 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages $10 every market day to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers. Just bring your picture ID to our information booth to receive your tokens to use as cash. Another grant this year is to educate and feed low income families with healthy foods. It is called the Fresh Bucks Eating Initiative where you can double your EBT dollars up to $10/per market day. Qualified participants can sign up at the market information booth.

The market and King Conservation District, along with partner Sound Generations, are proud to once again offer the HYDE Shuttle providing local transportation to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Download flyer here (PDF file).

Back again this year is the ever popular Clutter to Cash where you can turn your valuables into cash. You know all that odd ball stuff you have been moving from one side of your garage to the other and trip over every time you try to get into your car. There are three days this year; June 24, July 22 and August 19.There are only 20 booth spaces so we are encouraging people to sign up early. The space fee is $20 and you must provide your own tables, chairs, etc. You can sign up at the information booth or download the application (PDF file) from our website.

And don’t forget the start of our Sunset Markets beginning Wednesday July 5th and running every Wednesday thru August 31st. It will run from 4-8pm with many new vendors and food trucks where people can shop and eat and then walk to the beach park for the free music series.

Here is the special event schedule for this season:

June 3: Opening Day, Food Truck-In

June 24: Clutter to Cash

July 5: Sunset Market Starts, Food Truck-In

July 22: Clutter to Cash

August 19: Clutter to Cash

September 9: Back to School/Safety Day, Food Truck-In

September 30: Last Day

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and sign up for our e-newsletter which comes out once a week. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the markets Facebook page.

See you 10 a.m. on OPENING DAY – Saturday, June 3rd!

