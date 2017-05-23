Local Attorney Fred Mendoza awarded MLK Medal of Distinguished Service

Fred Mendoza has never strayed far from the South King County communities he was born and raised in, serving in a variety of roles for close to half a century.

Metropolitan King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove on Monday (May 22) recognized Mendoza’s impact throughout the region by awarding him the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service.

“Fred has been a committed public servant to the South King County community,” said Upthegrove. “Along with the countless number of people who he has impacted throughout his career, I’m thankful for his service and proud to present him this well-deserved honor.”

Mendoza grew up in Algona, farming with his dad in the Auburn Valley. A graduate of Auburn High School, Mendoza would get his law degree and work in the office of the King County Prosecutor. But his focus was always on the South County communities he was raised in.

Mendoza served 39 years on the Board for Seattle Lighthouse for the Blind. He was a founder of the Kent King County Bar Association Neighborhood Legal Clinic and volunteered his time there for 35 years. He served on the Board for the Highline Medical Center, and was a founding Board member for the Highline Schools Foundation.

Playing multiple sports growing up, Mendoza has made sure those opportunities were available to young people as a volunteer youth soccer, basketball and baseball coach. He spent over 10 years pro bono as the Risk Management advisor to Washington Youth Soccer and was a national board member for Soccer In the Streets.

Mendoza is one of nine citizens living across King County whose contributions to their community echo the incredible selfless leadership of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The MLK Medal of Distinguished Service recognizes those who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference in communities across King County.

Here’s Mendoza’s full award:

