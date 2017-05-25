FREE ‘Beginning your Genealogy’ class at El Dorado West on Saturday, June 3
A FREE “Beginning your Genealogy” class will be held at El Dorado West Retirement Community (1010 SW 134th Street) on Saturday, June 3, starting at 3:30 p.m.
“Interested in your family history but don’t know where to start?
Do you have a family story that you would like to know if it is true?
By using the workshop format, together we will start your family history.
A computer is not necessary for the class for this beginning course.”
For more information, contact Margo Milandin, Community Relations Director at (206) 248-1975 or [email protected]; www.villageconcepts.com.
