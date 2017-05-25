Highline Premier FC introduces $5 Fridays, starting this Friday, May 26

Advertiser Highline Premier FC Soccer Club is introducing $5 Fridays, starting this Friday, May 26:

HPFC is pleased to present the first of several Open Field nights throughout the summer!

WHEN: Friday evenings during the summer! May 26th, June 2, June 9, June 30, July 14, July 28, August 11, and August 25th.

WHERE: First will be on Friday May 26th at Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126

WHEN: 5:30pm to 7:30pm

WHY: This is an opportunity for players to free style, have pick-up games, juggle, strike, whatever your player’s heart desires without the protocol of a training session. Parents are welcome to enjoy the sunshine and gather around the field with a picnic, enjoy the tennis courts, maybe even jump on the field as well! The other option is to drop off and go enjoy a little “you time”. There are several nice establishments close to WAL that would appreciate your businesses! Coaching staff will be on hand as well as a few parent volunteers to monitor and ensure fun and safety. This is truly meant to be an open time for kids to practice their “craft” organically without drills and skills and get more touches on the ball which is never a bad thing!

What you need: If you are an HPFC registered player, you simply need a $5 donation (we accept payment via Square or cash), a ball, proper gear, and water. Non-HPFC players should be prepared with a parent to sign the necessary waivers field side. So bring a friend!

Questions? Email [email protected] and [email protected]