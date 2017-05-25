Arts, Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Mt. Rainier High School’s Cassidy Huff nominated for 5th Avenue Award

Mt. Rainier High School’s Cassidy Huff nominated for 5th Avenue Award

The 5th Avenue Theater’s annual celebration of musical theater in high schools across Washington State – which will take place on June 12, 2017 – has released its nominees, and current Mt. Rainier High student (former Burien ‘Citizen of the Year’) Cassidy Huff is one of them!

Cassidy was nominated for her recent performance as ‘Grandmama’ in the Mt. Rainier High School production of ‘The Addams Family.’

“Our evaluators travel to schools across Washington—from large schools in urban districts to those in small rural communities,” the 5th Avenue says, and adds:

“Our mission is always the same: to recognize the work, talent and commitment that students, parents and faculty devote to their school’s yearly musical productions, and to celebrate the value of high school theater programs. “Each year, we look back with pride and amazement at how the program has grown. The first 5th Avenue Awards included 24 productions. This year, our evaluators have seen a record 122 productions at 100 participating schools, and have put together 189 nominations and 167 honorable mentions. “With The 5th Avenue Awards, we applaud the students, teachers and those who make theater possible in our schools.”

Awards will be given out on June 12, and will be broadcast live online – “Like” their Facebook page for updates.

“So proud of our amazing daughter Cassidy!” her Mom said. “She was nominated for a 5th Avenue Award! The only student in her production! She’s nominated with 7 other people. Awards on June 12th.”

Congrats Cassidy!

