Native American Spirituality Interfaith Conversations at St. Luke’s June 7 & 14

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Renton will be holding a series of Native American Spirituality Interfaith Conversations on Wednesdays – June 7 and June 14, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – and all are invited:

St. Luke’s Interfaith Conversations began in March 2017. Interfaith conversations provide a safe space to listen to and learn from leaders and people of other spiri- tual/faith traditions. These evenings foster conversation, celebrate our differences, and develop tools to strengthen the whole.

A light supper will be provided at 6:30 p.m. downstairs in the main church, followed the conversation at 7:15 p.m. upstairs.

Wednesday, June 7: Ray Kingfisher

Ray Kingfisher will share the Message of the Water Protectors, as well as Native Culture and Way of Life.

Ray is an American Indian community activist from the Northern Cheyenne tribe of Montana. He was first exposed to civil disobedience at the age of 15, during the Bureau of Indian Affairs Takeover. The former owner of the American Indian En- tertainment & Dance Co, Ray is an active participant in Native song, dance, and lifestyle. He also served as a supply runner and occupant at Oceti Sakowin Resis- tance Camp at Standing Rock, North Dakota from September 2016 to February 2017.

Wednesday, June 14: Traveling Day Society

The Traveling Day Society will provide an evening of Native music, chant and storytelling.

The Traveling Day Society is dedicated to supporting those at the crossing point in their Spirit Journey from the physical world to the Spirit World. They are an inter-tribal and multi-cultural blend of musicians using the voices of the Drum, the Native American Flute, and other traditional instruments to create a prayerful and respectful environment to help enhance a peaceful “crossing.” The Traveling Day Society works closely with hospital Spiritual Care professionals as well as the Hospice Community to provide our services when requested.