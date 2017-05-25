Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Shorewood ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ will be held on Saturday, June 3

Sponsored Post

Shorewood ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ will be held on Saturday, June 3

No Comments Print This Post

It’s that time of year again – the Shorewood ‘Streets of Garage Sales’ is coming Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.!

The Streets of Garage Sales is a beloved annual event that takes place in the Burien neighborhood, Shorewood on the Sound.

Every year over 50 homes participate, having garage sales on the same day, all in a small walkable neighborhood. The entry points to the neighborhood will be lit up with large signs and balloons, as well as maps available in boxes.

For those more tech inclined we also have an online map that is live up the minute with sale locations (see below).

“More people are joining in every day, we usually have over 50 sales!”

Join us in Shorewood and support this 20+ year tradition! There is a reason the sale has keep strong for so long – great sellers and customers!

Here’s a Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/297483984038470/

And here’s an interactive map:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



