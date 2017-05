Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / South King Fire & Rescue responds to dramatic, fast-moving house fire Thurs.

South King Fire & Rescue responds to dramatic, fast-moving house fire Thurs.

A fast-moving fire engulfed a house on 20th Place South near S. 288th Street in Federal Way (map below) on Thursday afternoon, May 25.

The house fire was at 75% involvement as South King Fire & Rescue crews arrived.

One firefighter had minor injuries, and all the occupants made it out safely.

