Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Burien home for $350,000

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend – on both Saturday & Sunday.

This is a charming 3-bedroom Burien home with a large country kitchen and more, and it’s priced to sell at just $350,000!

Come check out this one of a kind Burien home! Featuring a large country kitchen w/updates, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom with a bonus attic room and large unfinished basement. Partially covered back patio for those summer gatherings. The house sits back, off the street, with a huge cleared lot where you can park an RV or build a shop/garage for all your projects and/or toys. New Roof, updated plumbing and electrical, vinyl windows & gas heat!

WHEN:

Saturday, May 27: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 11818 10th Ave S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $350,000

MLS Number: 1131127

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 1948

Approximate House SqFt: 1,390 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,720 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fenced-Partially

Gas Available

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

