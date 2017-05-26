Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Burien home for $350,000
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Burien home for $350,000


WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend – on both Saturday & Sunday.

This is a charming 3-bedroom Burien home with a large country kitchen and more, and it’s priced to sell at just $350,000!

Come check out this one of a kind Burien home!

Featuring a large country kitchen w/updates, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom with a bonus attic room and large unfinished basement.

Partially covered back patio for those summer gatherings.

The house sits back, off the street, with a huge cleared lot where you can park an RV or build a shop/garage for all your projects and/or toys.

New Roof, updated plumbing and electrical, vinyl windows & gas heat!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, May 27: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 11818 10th Ave S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $350,000
  • MLS Number: 1131127
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1.5
  • Year Built: 1948
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,390 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,720 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Bath Off Master
  • Ceiling Fan(s)
  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • Fenced-Partially
  • Gas Available
  • Outbuildings
  • Patio
  • RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

Posted by on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 8:30 am 
