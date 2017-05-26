Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Burien home for $350,000
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend – on both Saturday & Sunday.
This is a charming 3-bedroom Burien home with a large country kitchen and more, and it’s priced to sell at just $350,000!
Come check out this one of a kind Burien home!
Featuring a large country kitchen w/updates, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom with a bonus attic room and large unfinished basement.
Partially covered back patio for those summer gatherings.
The house sits back, off the street, with a huge cleared lot where you can park an RV or build a shop/garage for all your projects and/or toys.
New Roof, updated plumbing and electrical, vinyl windows & gas heat!
WHEN:
- Saturday, May 27: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 28: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 11818 10th Ave S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $350,000
- MLS Number: 1131127
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Year Built: 1948
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,390 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,720 s.f.
Site Features:
- Bath Off Master
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Fenced-Partially
- Gas Available
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- RV Parking
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
