Award-winning ‘Maury Island Incident’ film (& presentation) will be Sun., June 11

The locally-produced, award-winning film “The Maury Island Incident” will screen – along with a presentation by filmmakers Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer – at the Northwest Film Forum on Sunday, June 11.

The ‘Summer of Saucers 70 Year Celebration: The Maury Island Incident Screening Event’ presentation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a screening of the 30-minute film that was shot and produced in Des Moines, Burien, Tukwila and Maury Island. A Q&A with filmmakers will take place afterwards.

‘The Maury Island Incident’ tells the forgotten, tragic story – taken directly from declassified FBI documents – of Harold Dahl’s June 21, 1947, UFO sighting near Maury Island. It explores the origins of the iconic “Men in Black” within a conspiratorial mythology set during the Summer of the Saucers in 1947, all leading directly to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.

Filmmakers have partnered with the Seattle UFO Network (SUFON) for the event, which will happen at the Northwest Film Forum, located at 1515 12th Ave in Seattle (map below).

“We’re grateful for the collaboration with Northwest Film Forum – we shared the 70th Anniversary ‘Summer of the Saucers’ story, that we wanted a Seattle-area screening, and that we’d have a historical presentation in addition to the film, and (Executive Director) Courtney Sheehan said yes before we were done pitching,” Steve Edmiston said. “As filmmakers, finding support – and courage – like that from exhibitors is rare and something to be treasured.”

The film’s honors/awards include:

2015 UFO Congress Best Short Film

Big Island Film Festival opening night gala

Washington Filmworks Innovation Lab Grant

Gig Harbor Film Festival Best Short

Seattle International Film Festival world premiere and more.

The short was Directed/Produced by three-time Emmy Award winner Scott Schaefer (Bill Nye the Science Guy, Penn & Teller:Bullsh*t, The Arsenio Hall Show, Almost Live! and many others) from an original script by Writer/Producer Steve Edmiston (Crimes of the Past, A Relative Thing, The Day My Parents Became Cool, and others).

The film was Executive Produced by John White. Producers include Scott & Laura Beth Peterson and Danny House.

“We’ve wanted to partner in some way with Una Drake and the Seattle UFO Network since our original release of the film. This screening in Seattle – particularly because we’ll have extended time for Q&A – is perfect for the sophisticated SUFON membership,” Schaefer added.

If you can’t make this special screening, the film can be viewed on-demand here.

More info on the film available here: www.mauryislandincident.com

Here’s a trailer for the film:

