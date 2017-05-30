Fundraising, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Volunteer / Local Eagle Scout seeking Volunteers to help with trail project on Sat., June 10

Local Eagle Scout Jonah Mensonides is seeking Volunteers to help with the Barnes Creek Trail project on Saturday, June 10.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jonah and Volunteers will don gloves, use landscape rakes, loppers and shovels (and other tools–feel free to bring your own) to clear the trail in the morning, then spread bark in the afternoon.

Barnes Creek Trail is located between 216th Street and 220th Street, a block west of the post office (map below).

“I am using this project to be my Eagle Scout project and we are clearing a jogging trail to add on and connect with existing and planned trails,” Jonah said. “This is a worthy project to volunteer for; creating a nicer city. Lunch provided. Thank you!”

Jonah is a member of Boy Scout Troop #307.

For more info, email [email protected] or [email protected].

