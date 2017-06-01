REMINDER: Opening Day is Saturday for the Des Moines Farmers Market!

Opening Day is this Saturday (June 3) for the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market!

Joining our many regular vendors will be some new ones and the now famous Food Truck-In, with lots of delicious menus to choose from. And, don’t forget to taste and pick up this year’s Farmers Market Waterfront Red and White wines for your summer BBQs. Chardonnay is the white this year and is new to the market. Sampling is free and there will be wine specials to entice you to splurge for a good cause.

Market Sponsor Seattle Southside Visitor Services booth for area information, maps, restaurant recommendations and free post cards and visitor guides. The Visitor Center staff will be on hand to let you know about the exciting upcoming events in our region. Have guests traveling from out of town and need ideas on how to entertain them? They can help!

There is NO paid parking this Saturday! There will be a paid parking information booth right next to the market’s information booth. The Marina staff will be on hand to explain all the ins and outs of the program. Click here for the Marina’s FAQs on parking. Also volunteers will be handing out brochures, flyers, and more on the events happening in our fair city.

New vendor this year is Bonnie B’s Peppers. It was born to show the world, their love and appreciation of their amazing mother and matriarch of the family. A true example of turning lemons into lemonade, love family above all else, and hard work does return reward. Their family has been making “Bonnie B’s Peppers” for as long as they can remember. It is always fun family time, and the peppers are delicious. They felt it was time to let the world taste and savor the peppers their family has been growing, canning and enjoying for years.

The King Conservation District Healthy Eating Initiative, a Farm Fresh Foods program that provides qualifying Senior Citizens age 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages $10 every market day to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from our local farmers. Just bring your picture ID to our information booth to receive your tokens to use as cash. Another grant this year is to educate and feed low income families with healthy foods. It is called the Fresh Bucks Eating Initiative where you can double your EBT dollars up to $10/per market day. Qualified participants can sign up at the market information booth

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, along with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride.

Don’t forget to get your application for the Clutter to Cash sale on June 24th. You can sell all that odd ball stuff you have been moving from one side of your garage to the other. The 20 booth spaces are starting to fill up, so we are encouraging people to sign up early. The space fee is $20 and you must provide your own tables, chairs, etc. You can sign up at the information booth or download the application from our web site.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and sign up for our e-newsletter that comes out once a week. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the markets Facebook page.

See you this Saturday for OPENING DAY – hours are from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.!

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

