Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle 2-BD Charmer & Auburn 4-BD Rambler

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:

The first Open House will be held on Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4:

Move-In Ready, Completely Renovated & Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home. Finished Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen, New Cabinets, New Counter Tops, New Appliances SS, New Bathroom, New Roof, New Doors, Fresh Paint Throughout, 1 Car Garage w/New Roof & Garage Door. Perfect Home in a Great Location!

WHEN:

Friday, June 2: 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 3: 12 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 4: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 9800 31st Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $434,950

MLS Number: 1118617

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1942

Approximate House SqFt: 670 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Cable TV

Fenced-Partially

Garage-Detached

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House will be held on Sunday, June 4:

2,700sf custom rambler nestled amongst 4.88 level, lush and sunny acres. Something for everyone here…the gardener, hostess, car enthusiast, tinkerer, or professional. Exemplary quality of build with 4 beds, open floor plan, inviting sun room w/hot-tub. Outdoor entertaining AND the 1,500sf garage/shop for 8 cars (boat,mower etc..) has 400 amp service, in floor outlets & vacuum, work benches, storage. House wired audio, RV w/power, garden space, fire pit. Your own private paradise is waiting!

WHEN:

Sunday, June 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 34311 186th Ave SE Auburn, WA 98092 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,000

MLS Number: 1118617

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1987

Approximate House SqFt: 2,700 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 212,611 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Ceiling Fan(s)

Cabana/Gazebo

Deck

Hot Tub/Spa

House wired audio

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

