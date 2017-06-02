Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle 2-BD Charmer & Auburn 4-BD Rambler
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle 2-BD Charmer & Auburn 4-BD Rambler


WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:

The first Open House will be held on Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4:

Move-In Ready, Completely Renovated & Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home.

Finished Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen, New Cabinets, New Counter Tops, New Appliances SS, New Bathroom, New Roof, New Doors, Fresh Paint Throughout, 1 Car Garage w/New Roof & Garage Door.

Perfect Home in a Great Location!

WHEN:

  • Friday, June 2: 3 – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 3: 12 – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 4: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 9800 31st Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $434,950
  • MLS Number: 1118617
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year Built: 1942
  • Approximate House SqFt: 670 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
  • Cable TV
  • Fenced-Partially
  • Garage-Detached

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House will be held on Sunday, June 4:

2,700sf custom rambler nestled amongst 4.88 level, lush and sunny acres.

Something for everyone here…the gardener, hostess, car enthusiast, tinkerer, or professional.

Exemplary quality of build with 4 beds, open floor plan, inviting sun room w/hot-tub.

Outdoor entertaining AND the 1,500sf garage/shop for 8 cars (boat,mower etc..) has 400 amp service, in floor outlets & vacuum, work benches, storage.

House wired audio, RV w/power, garden space, fire pit.

Your own private paradise is waiting!

WHEN:

  • Sunday, June 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 34311 186th Ave SE Auburn, WA 98092 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $699,000
  • MLS Number: 1118617
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 1987
  • Approximate House SqFt: 2,700 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 212,611 s.f.

Site Features:

  • Bath Off Master
  • Built-In Vacuum
  • Ceiling Fan(s)
  • Cabana/Gazebo
  • Deck
  • Hot Tub/Spa
  • House wired audio
  • Outbuildings
  • Patio
  • RV Parking
  • Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

Posted by on Friday, June 2, 2017 at 9:18 am 
