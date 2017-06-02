Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle 2-BD Charmer & Auburn 4-BD Rambler
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:
The first Open House will be held on Friday, June 2, Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4:
Move-In Ready, Completely Renovated & Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home.
Finished Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen, New Cabinets, New Counter Tops, New Appliances SS, New Bathroom, New Roof, New Doors, Fresh Paint Throughout, 1 Car Garage w/New Roof & Garage Door.
Perfect Home in a Great Location!
WHEN:
- Friday, June 2: 3 – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, June 3: 12 – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, June 4: 12 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 9800 31st Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $434,950
- MLS Number: 1118617
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 1
- Year Built: 1942
- Approximate House SqFt: 670 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.
Site Features:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Cable TV
- Fenced-Partially
- Garage-Detached
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
The second Open House will be held on Sunday, June 4:
2,700sf custom rambler nestled amongst 4.88 level, lush and sunny acres.
Something for everyone here…the gardener, hostess, car enthusiast, tinkerer, or professional.
Exemplary quality of build with 4 beds, open floor plan, inviting sun room w/hot-tub.
Outdoor entertaining AND the 1,500sf garage/shop for 8 cars (boat,mower etc..) has 400 amp service, in floor outlets & vacuum, work benches, storage.
House wired audio, RV w/power, garden space, fire pit.
Your own private paradise is waiting!
WHEN:
- Sunday, June 4: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WHERE: 34311 186th Ave SE Auburn, WA 98092 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $699,000
- MLS Number: 1118617
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 1987
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,700 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 212,611 s.f.
Site Features:
- Bath Off Master
- Built-In Vacuum
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Cabana/Gazebo
- Deck
- Hot Tub/Spa
- House wired audio
- Outbuildings
- Patio
- RV Parking
- Shop
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.
