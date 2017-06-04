Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce: Building a Culture of Collaboration

By Andrea H. Reay

In our extremely polarized political climate, it can be tempting to tune out, put your head down and run for the wall.

Unfortunately, that’s not how progress is made at any level of government. Our system of government works best when there can be collaboration and compromise – on both sides of the aisle.

So, how do we get there?

At the Chamber we strive to expand that collaborative culture and are committed to working with our members and our community by offering a broad range of membership benefits and engagement opportunities which will help local businesses and the communities we serve, grow and succeed.

We promote business advancement by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment. The Seattle Southside Chamber is a member of the US Chamber, the Association of Washington Business and the South Sound Chamber of Commerce Legislative Coalition (SSCCLC), whose collaborative advocacy efforts work to improve the business climate.

Our Governmental Affairs Committee focuses on the issues that matter most in our region and the communities we serve. The work of the Committee allows the Chamber to serve as the voice of business at all levels of government while helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment, and business success, in Southwest King County.

Another way the Chamber is actively working is by creating opportunities for community and business leaders to connect with their elected officials directly and in person. This year the Chamber is hosting two events specifically organized to do just that. The first is our Mayors’ Luncheon on Friday, June 9. Thank you to Baker Commodities, Crain Photography and South King Media for joining us as sponsors for this event.

The second event is our Candidates Night on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Thank you to MasterPark who have already committed to being one of our presenting sponsors for this special event.

We are looking forward to these opportunities that will bring city, community, and regional business leaders together to interact, strengthen ties, and forge new relationships.

REGISTER ONLINE NOW

If you haven’t registered yet for the Mayors’ Luncheon, you’ll want to do so soon, as space is limited and rapidly filling up. Online registration is available here:

http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/mayors-luncheon-615

Or call our office at (206) 575-1633 to reserve your seat.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities follow this link: http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/marketing-opportunities or give us a call so that we can custom tailor a package to meet your specific marketing needs.

We support the businesses in our community because we know that together we are stronger and hope you will join us as we work to expand our collaborative culture in our region and work to build and maintain a strong economy and vibrant community.

Andrea H. Reay is the President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce – “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. For more information about the Chamber, including a full list of member benefits and resources, please visit their website at www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com.

