Des Moines resident Ken Rogers declares candidacy for Seattle Port Commission

Ken Rogers (a paid Advertiser) announced this week that he will run for Position Four on the Port of Seattle Commission.

With an aviation industry career spanning three decades, Rogers is a uniquely experienced candidate. He would be the first port commissioner with an extensive background in international aviation and passenger airline transportation.

“I am running for Port Commission because I want to make a contribution to my community using the experience I’ve gained over the past 30 years in aviation,” says Rogers. “Nearly eighty percent of the port’s total revenue is related to aviation, and yet none of the current commissioners has experience in the aviation industry. I bring an understanding of aviation safety and security, as well as airline operations, labor relations and international business economics.”

Rogers is a former airline pilot and labor leader who held leadership positions in the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) throughout his flying career. For ten years, he served on the Board of Directors of one of the world’s largest passenger airlines.

Rogers believes:

Port business operations should pay for themselves. He would work to phase out the port-imposed property tax currently paid by all King County property owners.

As stewards of a multi-million-dollar public asset, port commissioners should have the experience necessary to make sound decisions on behalf of the taxpayers they serve.

Commissioners are accountable to the public, and decision-making should be responsive to the community, inclusive and transparent.

Port operations must respect the environment – less noise, pollution, traffic congestion.

A resident of Des Moines, Rogers would also be the only commissioner who resides in the community surrounding SeaTac Airport. “South King County should have representation on the commission. I would be committed to nurturing strong partnerships with airport communities.”

Ken and his wife, Catherine, have two adult children. Their daughter is a recent Washington State University graduate and their son attends the University of Washington.

