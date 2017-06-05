Education, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Sports / Feed the ducks and support youth swimming

The mother of all rubber ducks will float into Tacoma in a couple of weeks, and if you feed her ducklings you may win passes to see her.

Momma Duck, a six-story, 30,000-pound inflated rubber duck will roost in the City of Destiny’s Thea Foss Waterway when the town hosts the Festival of Sail June 15-18.

The festival will be a rare chance to see and board some of the last remaining tall ships of yore, which are huge in themselves, but the biggest attention-getter will undoubtedly be the giant rubber duck.

And to commemorate the giant fowl’s migration here, Mount Rainier Pool and the Des Moines Legacy Foundation will raffle off two Festival of Sail multi-day tour passes and a Momma Duck t-shirt.

The Feed the Ducklings Raffle – proceeds will benefit youth swimming at Mount Rainier Pond (whoops, make that Pool) – takes place at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market over the first two weeks of June. Tickets are just $5 a chance and will be deposited in duckling containers at the pool’s information booth at the market at the Des Moines Marina.

“People are excited to see the tall ships, but it’s Momma Duck that has people quacking,” said Gene Achziger, outreach coordinator for the pool and Des Moines Legacy Foundation president.

“We thought we’d take the opportunity to support the youth swimming program by raffling off tickets to see both the historic tall ships and the world’s largest rubber duck,” he said. “The duck has been all over the world and now it will briefly be in our backyard.”

The drawing for the Feed the Ducklings Raffle prize will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market. Ticket-holders need not be present to win.

“Waddle on down and try to quack us up with your best duck pun,” Achziger added. “The bills we want to see are the $5 type and we’re hoping people won’t fowl up and miss this chance to get their ducks in a row to support youth swimming.”

