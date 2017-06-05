Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / REMINDER: Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Mayors’ Luncheon is Friday

REMINDER: Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Mayors’ Luncheon is Friday

REMINDER : The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Mayors’ Luncheon is this Friday, June 9 at Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac.

This is the chamber’s annual Mayors’ Luncheon, where you’ll have the opportunity to network and hear from the Mayors of our community who will be giving updates on their city and be available to answer questions.

Here’s the lineup:

Deputy Mayor of Burien Nancy Tosta

Mayor of Des Moines Matt Pina

Mayor of Normandy Park Jonathan Chicquette

Mayor of SeaTac Michael Siefkes

Mayor of Tukwila Allan Ekberg

This luncheon will also include a panel discussion and Q&A with the Deputy Mayor of Burien and Mayors of Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila.

Cedarbrook Lodge is located at 18525 36th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below).

Thank you to our host, Cedarbrook Lodge and Event Sponsors Baker Commodities, Crain Photography and South King Media.

Parking is limited and attendees are encouraged to carpool. Additional parking is available across from the lodge at the Matt Griffin YMCA.

If you have any questions about the Luncheon, please contact Emma at 206-575-1633

