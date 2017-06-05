Browse > Home / Featured Stories, Headlines / Three-alarm house fire extinguished in Des Moines Sunday

Three-alarm house fire extinguished in Des Moines Sunday


South King Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Fire Regional Authority and Burien/Normandy Park Fire were all onscene to extinguish a three-alarm house fire on Sunday afternoon, June 4, at 1015 S. 202 Street (map below).

There were no injuries or exposures.

Cause of the fire is not yet determined.

