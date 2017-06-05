Three-alarm house fire extinguished in Des Moines Sunday

South King Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Fire Regional Authority and Burien/Normandy Park Fire were all onscene to extinguish a three-alarm house fire on Sunday afternoon, June 4, at 1015 S. 202 Street (map below).

There were no injuries or exposures.

Cause of the fire is not yet determined.

SKFR, PSRFA, and Burien FD onscene residential fire, 1015 S 202 St. No injuries, no exposures. #southkingfire pic.twitter.com/GeA1PV1pnr — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 4, 2017

