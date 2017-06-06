Dad called…he wants to Dive!

Sponsored Post

Father’s Day is coming up soon – Sunday, June 18 – and here’s a great and unique Father’s Day gift idea: Bring Dad to TL Sea Diving’s Discover Pool Night on Tuesday, June 27, from 7 – 10 p.m. and discover a Scuba intro, Dry Suit experiences, Peak Performance Buoyancy, and the excitement of a DPV underwater scooter!

Explore it all for a low $15.00 registration fee.

Whether Dad is already a diver or wants to try something new, he’s sure to enjoy this unique experience with you.

The team at TL Sea Diving are friendly and LOVE to welcome those new to the sport, along with seasoned divers of all kinds. They are passionate about diving adventures and offer courses and all the equipment to turn you into a diving enthusiast too!. Whether your dream is exploring the Puget Sound or tropical waters in far flung locales, it can all start at TL Sea Diving, conveniently located on Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines.

Discover Pool Night is a great time to refresh skills or see if diving is right for you. Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace a new adventure all in a comfortable and safe environment with Dad!

Space is limited, register today:

TL SEA DIVING

23405 Pacific Hwy South

Des Moines, WA 98198 (206) 824-4100 – TEL (888) 44-TLSEA – TOLL FREE in WA (206) 824-9700 – FAX Website: http://www.tlsea.com/home/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLSea-Diving-Seattle-DesMoines-Wa-125653930833581/

