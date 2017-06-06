Headlines, Life, Politics, Browse > Home Sports / Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District seeking public input June 14

The Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District invites the community to attend a public meeting on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Des Moines Yacht Club.

The District is seeking public input on the need, development and operation of both the Mount Rainier Pool and future of the District’s aquatics.

Public input is critical to the feasibility and planning process, all comments, suggestions and questions are welcomed. If you cannot make the scheduled meeting the District will also have additional public meetings for the Aquatic Feasibility Study on July 26 and September 13. For more information visit https://mtrainierpool.com/upcoming-events/aquatic-feasibility-study-public-meeting-dates-locations-announced/.

For more information on Mount Rainier Pool programs, events or aquatic feasibility study programs, call (206) 429-3852, visit www.mtrainierpool.com, sign-up for our e-news updates, like us on Facebook, and/or follow us on Twitter.

The Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District’s mission is to our community’s quality of life through aquatics.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Scott Deschenes at (206)824-4722 or email at [email protected].

The Des Moines Yacht Club is located at 22737 Marine View Dr. South:

