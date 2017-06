Education, Fundraising, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Sports / Get your car washed, help local footballers raise $$ this Saturday, June 10

Get your car washed, help local footballers raise $$ this Saturday, June 10

Mount Rainier and Tyee High Football players are teaming up for a Car Wash fundraiser this Saturday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Get your car washed and help these student athletes at this event, which will be held at Mt. Rainier High School.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1351230514955065/

Mt. Rainier High is located at 22450 19th Ave S. in Des Moines:

