Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

No Comments Print This Post

Even with the overcast sky, Opening Day for the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market was attended by 6,000+ shoppers!

A lot of new vendors, especially the value added food products made with local farm produce. Thank you to all the hard working volunteers, sponsors and vendors who made this another successful opening to our market. Again this weekend there will be NO paid parking. Starting with the June 17th market, we will validate 2 hour free parking. Just show your purchases at the market info booth.

New Vendor – Tandoozy is Seattle’s premiere Tandoori Food Stand! They use the finest ingredients to bring you one of the most unique street food experiences in the Pacific Northwest. There is Fresh Naan, Dhal, Chicken Tikka Masala and Mango Chutney, Smokin’ hot tandoors and everything Vegan, aside from the chicken.

Their naan is made from Washington flour from Shepherd’s Grain. The food is ‘spiced’ using a variety of Indian spices, but it is not ‘hot’ at any rate. They have cayenne on site if you would like to add some heat. The naan bread is baked on-site in a dedicated “for bread only“ tandoor oven. Naan is best fresh out of the tandoor, and they like to serve it up right from the fire onto your plate – with a brush of some olive oil, balsamic, garlic and cilantro if you like. They call that mix “The Green Stuff”!

Music – Note-Ables

Food Trucks – Buns

Community Groups – City of Des Moines at the info booth

Sponsors – Seattle Southside, Rotary

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride.

Get your application for the upcoming Clutter to Cash sale for June 24th. You can sell all that odd ball stuff you have been moving from one side of your garage to the other. The 20 booth spaces are starting to fill up, so we are encouraging people to sign up early. The space fee is $20 and you must provide your own tables, chairs, etc. You can sign up at the information booth or download the application from our web site.

Waste Zero is again our slogan for this season.

Pitch It In to do your part.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



