Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 2 in Des Moines – Large 5-BD & View Condo

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend right here in Des Moines:

The first Open House will be held on Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11:

LARGE 5 Bedroom 3 bath home, Fully renovated/Move-In Ready, New Paint throughout, Finished Hardwood floors, Open Kitchen w/New Counter-tops, 2 car garage with shop, large backyard with Basketball court, Garden terrace, Partial Greenhouse, Walking distance to schools, short distance to DT Des Moines and shopping,close to freeway access, Great home for anyone that needs space on a large lot and great neighborhood.

WHEN:

Friday, Jun 9: 2 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2620 S. 227th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $394,950

MLS Number: 1132132

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1961

Approximate House SqFt: 2,200 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

Athletic Court

Deck

Fenced-Fully

Gas Available

Green House

Patio

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is a stunning, one-of-a-kind 2-bedroom condo that has views of Puget Sound and the Olympic mountains, and is open this Sunday, June 11, from Noon – 3 p.m.:

This Chic and Stylish unit that overlooks the Des Moines Marina/Pier and Park features updated kitchen and flooring, spacious master bedroom with 5-pc. bath, covered 24 x 7 view deck, gorgeous designer paint, and 2 inside pkg. spaces in secure common garage with elevator.

So close to Seattle, restaurants, shops and Airport, with the most sought-after view!!

WHEN:

Sunday, June 11: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 22218 5th Ave S Unit #204, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $750,000

MLS Number: 1133956

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1994

Site Features:

Balcony/Deck/Patio

End Unit

Insulated Windows

Jetted Tub

Master Bath

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

