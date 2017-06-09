Meeting to kick-off downtown historic survey will be Wednesday, June 21

Are you interested in the history of Des Moines? Are you a local business owner? Do you have memories or old photos of downtown to share? Want to learn more about future plans for downtown?

Please join a community town hall meeting sponsored by Destination Des Moines, with support from 4Culture, on Wednesday, June 21, from 6 – 7 p.m.

This will be an informational meeting to kick-off a downtown historic building survey, part of a larger effort to strengthen the local economy and revitalize the “Main Street” of Des Moines.

Long-time resident and Des Moines History Museum liaison Jim Langston will give an overview of the city’s history.

Audience participation is encouraged, so please bring your recollections and photos.

Attendees will learn more about the Main Street Program and the upcoming downtown building survey.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21st 2017: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

WHERE: John L. Scott, 22506 Marine View Dr. S, Des Moines, WA 98198

INFO: The Main Street Program, with its Four-Point Approach®, is a unique preservation-based economic development tool that enables communities to revitalize downtown and neighborhood business districts by leveraging local assets – from historic, cultural, and architectural resources to local enterprises and community pride. It is a comprehensive strategy that addresses the variety of issues and problems that challenge traditional commercial districts.

In 2014, Destination Des Moines was awarded acceptance into the Main Street Program by Washington State’s Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. Destination Des Moines is working to build our core main street area along Marine View Drive from 216th to 225th as our first effort, with room to expand in the future. One of the first areas of focus, in using the benchmarks for success, is to activate unused space. Activating alleyways, and specifically the alleyway behind the Des Moines Theatre, is one of our initial focal points. More information here: https://www.destinationdesmoines.org/main-street-program

For questions about bringing historic photos, please contact Susan Johnson with Artifacts Consulting, (253) 572-4599 x102 or [email protected] .

This project is grant funded through 4Culture.

