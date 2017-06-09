‘Welcome to the Beach’ – how to enjoy your Waterland City this Summer

If beaches, parks and sea life are on your list of things you love, point yourself in the direction of your Waterland City – Des Moines – this Summer!

Offering stunning views of the Olympic Mountains to sunsets on the Des Moines pier…and let’s not forget paddle boarding, trail walking, beach combing and scuba diving, this beach community is great for enjoying breathtaking outdoor sites and exciting, recreational activities.

This quaint beachfront community is home to a variety of unique eateries, artistic sculptures, boutique shops and charming year-round events and festivals.

Come down to the beach and see for yourself everything that makes this area so captivating.

Please enjoy your Summer in Des Moines!

For more details, visit http://tothebeachwa.com.

