Sunday Brunch + LIVE commentary with ‘The Maury Island Incident’ on June 25!

Enjoy a unique, tasty and fun ‘Sunday Brunch with The Maury Island Incident’ on Sunday, June 25 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at The Tin Theater!

You’ll enjoy brunch, plus view a special, one-of-a-kind screening of the locally-produced, award-winning film ‘The Maury Island Incident’ with LIVE Commentary by Director/Producer Scott Schaefer, Writer/Producer Steve Edmiston, and Actor John Patrick Lowrie (who played J. Edgar Hoover in the film).

This ‘Mystery Science Theatre 3000’-style presentation is part of the Burien Film Festival, and will include behind-the-scenes stories, humor and fun facts, all while enjoying the Burien Cult Classic.

There will also be a reception for Washington Senate Resolution #8648, which is state acknowledgement of the June 21, 1947 Maury Island Incident, and in honor of the 70th anniversary, with Senator Karen Kaiser, the main sponsor.

Tickets are $25 each (limited to just 40 so act soon!) and include a buffet style brunch, along with a one-of-a-kind screening of the locally-produced, award-winning 30-minute film AND a reception with filmmakers and dignitaries afterwards.

