Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Celebrate Dad this Sunday with Classic Eats Backyard BBQ for just $18.99!

Sponsored Post

Celebrate Dad this Sunday with Classic Eats Backyard BBQ for just $18.99!

No Comments Print This Post

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day this coming Sunday, June 18?

Why not stroll through the Car Show, and cap off the afternoon with a bountiful “Backyard BBQ” at Classic Eats in Olde Burien?

From their fun festive decor celebrating iconic Americana to the friendly atmosphere and outdoor patio, Classic Eats offers the perfect solution for easy breezy family fun celebrating all the Dads in your life.

The BBQ feast includes:

St. Louis Pork Ribs

Classic Baked BBQ half chicken

Corn on the Cobb

Classic Cole Slaw

Poblano Mash Potatoes covered in 3 pepper cream sauce

Grilled garlic bread

PLUS $1 Bud Light for all Dads!

Of course you can also choose from their full menu of favorites to create a flavorful and memorable dining experience.

AND…Classic Eats now provides convenient FREE parking behind the restaurant – look for the marked parking stalls!

Classic Eats:

Address: 918 SW 152nd Street, Olde Burien Phone: (206) 241-6275 Menu: Download a PDF Menu here Website: http://www.classiceatsburien.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/classiceat/ Twitter: @classiceat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



