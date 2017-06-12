Celebrate Dad this Sunday with Classic Eats Backyard BBQ for just $18.99!
Looking for the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day this coming Sunday, June 18?
Why not stroll through the Car Show, and cap off the afternoon with a bountiful “Backyard BBQ” at Classic Eats in Olde Burien?
From their fun festive decor celebrating iconic Americana to the friendly atmosphere and outdoor patio, Classic Eats offers the perfect solution for easy breezy family fun celebrating all the Dads in your life.
The BBQ feast includes:
- St. Louis Pork Ribs
- Classic Baked BBQ half chicken
- Corn on the Cobb
- Classic Cole Slaw
- Poblano Mash Potatoes covered in 3 pepper cream sauce
- Grilled garlic bread
- PLUS $1 Bud Light for all Dads!
Of course you can also choose from their full menu of favorites to create a flavorful and memorable dining experience.
AND…Classic Eats now provides convenient FREE parking behind the restaurant – look for the marked parking stalls!
Classic Eats:
Address: 918 SW 152nd Street, Olde Burien
Phone: (206) 241-6275
Menu: Download a PDF Menu here
Website: http://www.classiceatsburien.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/classiceat/
Twitter: @classiceat
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]