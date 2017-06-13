Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: What is the Probate Process?

What is the Probate Process?

At DAL Law Firm, we provide counsel to individuals throughout King County who have questions or concerns about administering the estate of a loved one. We provide every client with a high level of personal service and attention. When you retain our firm to assist you, we will explain the probate process and provide the personal representative with the guidance necessary to execute his or her responsibilities to the estate. As a part of our initial consultation, we will help you decide if a probate is the right process to administer your loved one’s estate.

We work with executors, administrators and personal representatives, to complete all the duties required by the probate court to settle the estate. Below is a list of just a few of the matters that our firm can manage for our clients.

Preparing and filing an inventory of the assets of the estate

Obtaining a valuation on any property in the estate, if necessary

Locating and notifying all parties with a potential interest in the estate, including creditors

Paying all final debts and taxes of the estate

Overseeing the orderly distribution of estate assets per the terms of the Will

We will prepare all the necessary documents to complete the process, and will handle the hearing in court to open the probate, effectively administer the estate and handle any issues that may arise during the probate.

Please contact our office at (206) 408-8158 or dallawfirm.com if you believe you or someone you know may be in need to assistance with a probate.

“Darcel Lobo was always there when I had questions or concerns. If I ever had another legal matter I would go back to Darcel.” – Satisfied Client

