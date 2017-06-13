Crime, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / UPDATE: Vincent G. Duque, 72-year old man with dementia, has been FOUND

UPDATE: Vincent “Gerry” Duque, the missing endangered person we posted a ‘Silver Alert’ about earlier has been located and is safe!

Police say he was actually found prior to the Silver Alert being activated.

PREVIOUSLY :

Vincent G. Duque (pictured, left), also known as “Gerry,” is missing and endangered, the Des Moines Police Department said.

He was last seen in the 25400 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below) at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Mr. Duque is a 72 year old Asian male.

He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

He is completely bald, has brown eyes and has a gray goatee.

He is driving a white 1998 Mazda Millenia with Washington plates DP26570. The vehicle has a small spare tire on the right front, and looks similar to this one:

Mr. Duque has been diagnosed with dementia and has other medical conditions that require treatment.

No one knows where Mr. Duque may be headed.

If you see him or his vehicle call 911 immediately.

