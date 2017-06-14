BREAKING: Scotch and Vine closed, just days after celebrating 6-year anniversary
The Scotch and Vine Restaurant – which just last weekend celebrated its 6th anniversary with a big ribbon cutting – was closed suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 14.
We first heard a rumor that here was a rather unusual “Sorry we are closed” sign on the front door before confirming the news with owner Jill Pritchard on Facebook.
“Unfortunately it is true,” Jill told The Waterland Blog.
The popular restaurant, located at 22341 Marine View Drive South, served up “New American” food, along with a nice bar with fine wines, beer and liquor, and of course, Scotch.
Owners closed a second version of their restaurant at the Riverbend in Kent in April. According to officials from the City of Kent, they owed $30,588 in unpaid back rent since opening that restaurant in August, 2016.
Calls to the restaurant were not answered, its website is blank, and the Facebook page appears to have been deleted. And in addition to the hand-written sign on the front door, all the windows have been covered with visibility-reducing adhesive film.
Pitchard did not answer our further inquiries about reasons for the sudden closure.
As we learn more information about this restaurant’s future (or sad demise), we’ll update the blog…
Your article says they owed $30,000 plus dollars in rent and you were trying to reach them for comment as to why they closed suddenly.
I don’t this mystery takes a detective with the pencil thin mustache to figure out.
@Mark – the unpaid rent was about their other location in Kent, not this one in Burien. One can assume, however, if the one location had money issues that this was probably a similar fate.
Another loss for our city. Sadly this is not the first restaurant that has failed.
So sad. Very nice people. That Kent Golf Course is always a death trap for restaurants. Stupid silly rent. The community should support local business more than I have seen so far however. Hopefully somebody will take over the space.
