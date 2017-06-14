Browse > Home / Business, Featured Stories, Headlines / BREAKING: Scotch and Vine closed, just days after celebrating 6-year anniversary

BREAKING: Scotch and Vine closed, just days after celebrating 6-year anniversary


4 Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

The Scotch and Vine Restaurant – which just last weekend celebrated its 6th anniversary with a big ribbon cutting – was closed suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 14.

We first heard a rumor that here was a rather unusual “Sorry we are closed” sign on the front door before confirming the news with owner Jill Pritchard on Facebook.

Des Moines City Councilmembers helped cut a ribbon to celebrate the restaurant’s 6th anniversary on Saturday, June 10.

“Unfortunately it is true,” Jill told The Waterland Blog.

The popular restaurant, located at 22341 Marine View Drive South, served up “New American” food, along with a nice bar with fine wines, beer and liquor, and of course, Scotch.

Owners closed a second version of their restaurant at the Riverbend in Kent in April. According to officials from the City of Kent, they owed $30,588 in unpaid back rent since opening that restaurant in August, 2016.

Calls to the restaurant were not answered, its website is blank, and the Facebook page appears to have been deleted. And in addition to the hand-written sign on the front door, all the windows have been covered with visibility-reducing adhesive film.

Pitchard did not answer our further inquiries about reasons for the sudden closure.

As we learn more information about this restaurant’s future (or sad demise), we’ll update the blog…

4 Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 6:57 pm 
Filed under Business, Featured Stories, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Comments

4 Responses to “BREAKING: Scotch and Vine closed, just days after celebrating 6-year anniversary”
  1. Mark says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Your article says they owed $30,000 plus dollars in rent and you were trying to reach them for comment as to why they closed suddenly.
    I don’t this mystery takes a detective with the pencil thin mustache to figure out.

    Rate: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0

    Reply
    • Caitlin says:
      June 14, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      @Mark – the unpaid rent was about their other location in Kent, not this one in Burien. One can assume, however, if the one location had money issues that this was probably a similar fate.

      Rate: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

      Reply
  2. Julie says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Another loss for our city. Sadly this is not the first restaurant that has failed.

    Rate: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0

    Reply
  3. Des Moines Business Owner says:
    June 14, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    So sad. Very nice people. That Kent Golf Course is always a death trap for restaurants. Stupid silly rent. The community should support local business more than I have seen so far however. Hopefully somebody will take over the space.

    Rate: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0

    Reply

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!