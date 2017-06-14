BREAKING: Scotch and Vine closed, just days after celebrating 6-year anniversary

The Scotch and Vine Restaurant – which just last weekend celebrated its 6th anniversary with a big ribbon cutting – was closed suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 14.

We first heard a rumor that here was a rather unusual “Sorry we are closed” sign on the front door before confirming the news with owner Jill Pritchard on Facebook.

“Unfortunately it is true,” Jill told The Waterland Blog.

The popular restaurant, located at 22341 Marine View Drive South, served up “New American” food, along with a nice bar with fine wines, beer and liquor, and of course, Scotch.

Owners closed a second version of their restaurant at the Riverbend in Kent in April. According to officials from the City of Kent, they owed $30,588 in unpaid back rent since opening that restaurant in August, 2016.

Calls to the restaurant were not answered, its website is blank, and the Facebook page appears to have been deleted. And in addition to the hand-written sign on the front door, all the windows have been covered with visibility-reducing adhesive film.

Pitchard did not answer our further inquiries about reasons for the sudden closure.

As we learn more information about this restaurant’s future (or sad demise), we’ll update the blog…

