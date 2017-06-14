Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Sports / Des Moines ‘Waterland Walkers’ holding Father’s Day walk this Sunday

From our friends at WABI Burien:

More opportunities to walk with neighbors and new friends! Meet the Des Moines Waterland Walkers. Our neighbors to the south also have monthly walks, led by former Burienite Gary McNeil.

“I am a board member of Des Moines Legacy Foundation, a non-profit that supports and helps fund programs for kids and seniors in Des Moines – www.dmlegacy.org. I was asked to lead walks in the city to explore the great parks and sites in town. I started the walks early in 2016.”

Time, Place & Details:

Walk time: the 3rd Sunday of the month at 11:00 a.m.

Our primary meeting place is at the base of the fishing pier at the Des Moines Marina, but the day, time, and location are subject to change. We walk the 2 mile Des Moines Creek Trail quite often, but also explore the Marina, Beach Park, and the other parks up the hill. We have also walked at Saltwater State Park and around the Redondo Beach area.

The walks average about 2 -3 miles in length and take about 60-90 minutes, and the terrain can range from a flat paved path to hilly trails. We walk rain or shine, and dogs are usually welcome unless we are entering a business establishment.

Two walks each year include viewing the great sculptures, art pieces, and murals that are part of the Art on Poverty Bay Project, in coordination with the Des Moines Arts Commission.

Get more information about the Waterland Walkers:

Des Moines Legacy Foundation Facebook page

meetup.com by searching for Des Moines Waterland Walking Group

Quarterly Rec’nRoll magazine published by the Des Moines Parks Department

Quarterly Des Moines Normandy Park Activity Center publication

Nextdoor Neighborhood website.

Gary McNeil at [email protected] or 206-390-3184.

June Waterland Walk:

Celebrate Father’s Day by walking with your family, getting some exercise, walking thru the woods, and exploring the beach.

Date: The June Des Moines walk is this Sunday, June 18th, rain or shine.

Time: Meet at 11:00 am.

Place: Saltwater State Park, 25205 8th Place South, Des Moines WA 98198.

Meet near the bathrooms next to the lower parking lot. Come down the hill past the gate, and take a slight left to the bathrooms.

Route: We will be walking about a 2 mile trail around the park, including some hills. It could be muddy if it rains. We can also walk down to the beach and along a short path along the water.

Parking: A Discover Pass is required to park inside the State Park, or you can buy a daily pass for $10 at the machine at the gate. For those wishing to carpool or anyone needing a ride please let Gary know.

Questions: Contact Gary with any questions:

