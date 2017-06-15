Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The Sun Gods were looking down on the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market last Saturday, as everyone was thinking rain.

Again this weekend there will be NO paid parking. The start date for that has been pushed out to June 19th. When it does start, we will validate 2 hour free parking. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly ($30) pass at the Marina office for $15 for the rest of this year.

The Des Moines Area Food Bank “Picnic in the Park” starts their free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them from noon to 1pm in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they will serve free snacks from 10 to 10:30am. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They will be there every Saturday until school starts. If you would like to volunteer to help with this program, contact the Food Bank: 206-878-2660.

New Vendor – Nino Blanco Salsa Owner, Darren Donahue (aka Nino Blanco) worked in Mexican Restaurants for about 10 years, and learned a about the culture and how to prepare many recipes. Around 1988 he developed salsa for a family party. It was a hit and he has been asked to make it regularly for the last 29 years. He said “we put LOVE into our salsa every time we make it, along with fresh ingredients. It is not a simple process, but we feel it is worth it! My family and friends have pushed me to make the salsa for the public for years. I have finally decided that now is the time…and so, Niño Blanco Foods was born” The company is in 10 farmers markets throughout King County. Check out their web site for wonderful recipes.

Bloodworks Northwest will have its blood donation van at the market this Saturday from 9am to 11am and continues at noon until 3pm. Please sign up to help this organization fill the ever shortage of blood. Call Kathy at 206-878-0355 or email to set up an appointment. Walk-Ins welcome.

Be sure to check if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person. This program is good for all market days.

Music – 5 Buck band

Food Trucks – Charlies Buns N Stuff, Chick'n Fix, Jemil's

Community Groups – Sounders, Recology

Volunteers – Blue Thunder soccer team

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: June 17; July 1,15,29; August 12,26; September 9,23.

Be sure to get your application for the upcoming Clutter to Cash sale for June 24th. You can sell all that odd ball stuff you have been moving from one side of your garage to the other. The 20 booth spaces are starting to fill up, so we are encouraging people to sign up early. The space fee is $20 and you must provide your own tables, chairs, etc. You can sign up at the information booth or download the application from our web site. July & August dates are also available.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

Thanks to our sponsors:

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

