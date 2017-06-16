Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 5-BD in Normandy Park & 4-BD Des Moines View!

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: 5-BD in Normandy Park & 4-BD Des Moines View!

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:

The first Open House is in Normandy Park, and will be held this Friday, June 16, Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18:

Spacious home on nearly a 1/2 acre secluded lot in desirable Normandy Park. Enjoy peek sound & mountain views from the entertainment size deck or head to The Cove w/your lot A Beach Rights. The expansive park-like backyard will accommodate all of your outdoor activities. Newly remodeled kitchen w/custom cabinets, granite countertops & upcycled industrial lighting. Artistic flare throughout this incredibly solid 3200 sq ft home with many updates. Conveniently close to downtown Seattle & airport.

WHEN:

Friday, June 16: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jun 17: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE: 159 SW 192nd Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $745,000

MLS Number: 1142860

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1956

Approximate House SqFt: 3,500 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 20,868 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Deck

Fenced-Fully

Patio

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

The second Open House is an amazing 5-bedroom view home located just a block away from the Redondo Boardwalk in Des Moines – open both Saturday and Sunday:

Captivating and unobstructed panoramic views of the Puget Sound, Mountains, Shipping Traffic and Redondo Boardwalk. Impeccable home with inspired Northwest Contemporary Design. Great room concept main floor is an entertainer’s delight with soaring ceilings and open floor plan. Entire upstairs is a dream master suite with dual walk-in closets and deck. Lower level features an indoor hot tub and sauna. Plus, large rec room. Located one block from the boardwalk. This is the home youve been waiting for!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 17: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 28811 Sound View Dr S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,200,000

MLS Number: 1129015

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,800 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 11,761 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Hot Tub/Spa

Sauna

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

