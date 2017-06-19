Port of Seattle offering grants to airport communities for planting trees

The Port of Seattle announced that it will be offering environmental grants to airport communities:

Organizations encouraged to submit applications for ecology projects

WHAT: New $1 million program to fund environmental projects in communities near Sea-Tac Airport

Tree planting; tours of Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden

WHEN: Tuesday, June 20, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden, 13735 24th Ave S, SeaTac

WHO:

Port of Seattle Commissioner John Creighton

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden Board Vice Chair Wendy Morgan

Forterra President Gene Duvernoy

Representatives from SeaTac, Burien, and Des Moines

WHY: The Airport Community Ecology (ACE) Fund offers grants to organizations to improve the natural environment, especially through planting programs to add trees and green spaces. The Fund recognizes that neighborhoods that experience more impacts from airport operations should also experience additional benefits.

Burien, Des Moines and SeaTac are the three eligible municipalities for this pilot program.

Another part of the Ecology Fund – the Green Cities Partnership Program – will help the cities start initiatives to expand and nurture urban forests, actively involving people of all ages in projects like clearing invasive plants, preparing sites for trees, and, with the help of experts, planting saplings and helping them thrive.