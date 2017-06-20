Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Sports / Pac Highway Chargers football team seeking players, coaches & more

Pac Highway Chargers football team seeking players, coaches & more

The Pac Highway Chargers are a youth football team out of Des Moines – ages 6 to 14 years old – and they are looking for players, coaches, volunteers and donations.

Fees are $150 for new football players and $125 for returners and it is $200 for cheer…and be sure ask about their Military and DSHS Discounts and payment plans.

“Our organization is based on the belief that our members needs are of the utmost importance. Our entire team is committed to meeting those needs. We would welcome the opportunity to earn your trust and deliver you the best service in the industry of youth sports.”

Signups are every Thursday at the old Country Buffet in federal Way from 6-8 p.m., and this week they will be outside the Dollar Tree in downtown Des Moines.

More info at pacchargersfootball.com, or email with any questions: [email protected].

