Destination Des Moines ‘Fireworks Over Des Moines’ will be Tuesday, July 4

Destination Des Moines and sponsors are returning with the BEST 4th of July community celebration, which will start at Noon and end with fireworks a 10:15 p.m.:

We work all year to raise money and plan for a fun day at the Des Moines Marina & Beach Park. This is a free community event, but as we all know, free isn’t free. This event costs over $40,00, all privately funded or through regional tourism grants. We appreciate your monetary support.

We also NEED VOLUNTEERS. Volunteers at the Kids Carnival will include free kids passes to play in the bounce houses. Contact us at [email protected] if you would like to volunteer. We also need entry volunteers and trash pick up throughout the day. Great opportunity for community organizations and businesses to wear your organizations shirts and support community events.

The day will start a little earlier this year with a noon start time for a Kids Carnival and Food Trucks on the Marina Floor.

Dock Street & the Fishing Pier will be closed all day.

Merry Makers is our new vendor for the Kids Carnival on the 4th of July and for Waterland Festival this year. They will have bounce houses, obstacle course, bungy run, climbing wall, and more to entertain the kids. Tickets sold at the event.

There will be 6 – 10 food vendors.

The Beer Garden will be located on the west edge of the marina parking lot near the fishing pier. $10 entry fee includes your first beverage.

Fireworks start at Dark.. roughly 10:30pm

Please make note of the items that are NOT ALLOWED:

All bags, purses, strollers, coolers, etc will be checked at all points of entry to the marina by professional staff.

Please respect the following NO’s:

No personal Fireworks

No personal BBQ’s

No bicycles, skateboards, or recreational wheels with the exception of ADA medical wheels

No alcohol or drugs. It is illegal to smoke cannabis in public and therefore not allowed at the event.

No pets (please leave your furry friends safely at home)

Absolutely bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen, WATER, and smiling faces for a fun day in the sun!

Please also note: all ADA and access vans will not be able to leave the marina floor until all of the foot traffic clears.