Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open House: 3-BD Burien Home on enormous corner lot!

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend, on both Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

Open for review is this 3-bedroom home on an enormous lot in North Burien:

This enormous corner lot features one of North Burien’s truly unique homes. Set with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, a grand living room and formal dining area this home also has the makings for a 2nd kitchen in the basement. Armed with a detached 1 car garage and plenty of parking for a boat or RV, this property is truly a blank canvas ripe for your imagination! Come take a look and see if this house can become your home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Jun 24: 1 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 25: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1327 SW 116th Street, Burien, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $420,000

MLS Number: 1145469

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1946

Approximate House SqFt: 2,620 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,066 s.f.

Site Features:

Corner Lot

2nd Kitchen

Paved Street

Sidewalk

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

