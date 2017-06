Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Business Recycling Collection Event will be Thursday, June 29 at John Knox

Business Recycling Collection Event will be Thursday, June 29 at John Knox

A Business Recycling Collection Event will be held on Thursday, June 29 at John Knox Presbyterian Church in Normandy Park:

WHAT: Business Recycling Collection Event WHEN: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 11 am – 4 pm WHERE: NEW LOCATION: John Knox Presbyterian Church, 109 SW Normandy Rd., Normandy Park, WA FEES: Fees for computer monitors, TV sets, and for refrigerators/freezers/CFC Additional Info (PDF file)

