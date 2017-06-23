Wanolitto’s Musings for this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

It was nice to see the berries and other fruits finally arriving at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market last Saturday – especially my favorite, Rainier Cherries.

Again this weekend there will be NO paid parking. The start date has been set for after the Fourth of July. When it does start, we will validate 2 hours free parking. Just show your purchases at the market info booth. If you are a Des Moines resident and have a vehicle registered in Des Moines, you can get a yearly ($30) pass at the Marina office for $15 for the rest of this year.

This Saturday is our first of the season Clutter 2 Cash sale. It’s a chance for shoppers to pick up some great items at bargain prices. Look for the sale in the horseshoe parking lot in front of the Marina office. There still are a few spaces left. If you feel the urge to raise some extra cash, call this number 206-824-1066 to reserve your space. The cost is $20. The next sale will be July 22nd.

This year’s market poster (picture above) is becoming a collector’s item as the photo is from former City of Des Moines Councilmember, Carmen Scott’s Collection. You can purchase them at the Market’s Wine Tasting booth for $1. All proceeds go to the Market’s Foundation.

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park has a booth every Saturday to promote their Annual Poverty Bay Blues and Brews Festival. The festival this year is on August 26th at the Beach Park. At their booth you can buy your discount tickets in advance ($35, $40 at the event). The proceeds benefit the Highline Music 4 Life program which puts instruments in the hands of kids who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

Welcome new vendor Lowrider Baking Company, whose name is in reference to the owner’s two dachshunds – Smokey and Riley. They are a pop-up cookie shop and you can find them at select farmer’s market, breweries, and events in the Seattle area. They also cater, so if you think cookies would be a good addition to your event, please go to their catering tab and fill out the catering form. Their mission is to provide you with the ultimate cookie experience. From classic to more adventurous flavors, you will never be bored.

Don’t forget the Des Moines Area Food Bank’s “Picnic in the Park” free summer lunch program for all school age kids. Look for them in the grassy area next to the marina office. And if you can’t wait until noon, they will serve free snacks from 10 to 11:30am and lunch from 11:30 to 1pm. A child does not need to be a Highline Public School student to participate. They will be there every Saturday until school starts. If you would like to volunteer to help with this program, contact the Food Bank 206-878-2660.

Be sure to check to see if you qualify for our healthy eating initiative for low income families called Fresh Bucks, Come to the market, swipe your EBT card and it will double your dollars (up to $10) per person. This program is good for all market days (Sat & Wed).

Seniors don’t forget that the market and the King Conservation District, with partner Sound Generations, are offering the HYDE Shuttle providing local door to door transportation to and from the market to seniors 55 and older and people with disabilities of all ages living in Des Moines, Normandy Park, Burien and Sea-Tac. Call 206-727-6262 to schedule a ride. The rides are every other week: July 1,15,29; August 12,26; September 9,23.

To keep up with all the special events, featuring what’s fresh and entertainment at the market, please log onto the website and this weekly column. You can also keep up on the activities by visiting the market’s Facebook page. We have discontinued the e-newsletter.

The market takes place in the north Des Moines Marina parking lot, at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

