VIDEO/PHOTOS: Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Mayors’ Luncheon

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its annual Mayors’ Luncheon at Cedarbrook Lodge in SeaTac on Friday, June 9, and below are videos and photos from the event.

On hand at this annual event were representatives from five local cities:

Des Moines City Manager Michael Matthias

SeaTac Mayor Michael Siefkes

Burien Deputy Mayor Nancy Tosta

Normandy Park Mayor Jonathan Chicquette

Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg

This luncheon also included a panel discussion and Q&A, moderated by Scott Schaefer of South King Media, where viewers and attendees texted in questions to Chamber President/CEO Andrea Reay.

Here’s an edited (for time) video of the event (total running time 47:57):

SHORTER VERSIONS FOR EACH CITY REP

Below are the speeches from each city representative:

DES MOINES CITY MANAGER MICHAEL MATTHIAS:

SEATAC MAYOR MICHAEL SIEFKES:

CITY OF BURIEN DEPUTY MAYOR NANCY TOSTA:

NORMANDY PARK MAYOR JONATHAN CHICQUETTE:

TUKWILA MAYOR ALLAN EKBERG:

PHOTOS

Click images to see larger versions/slideshow, courtesy Andrew Crain Photography:

More info at http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com

