REMINDER: Fireworks are still illegal in Des Moines, with a possible fine of $513

The Des Moines Police Department would like to remind everyone – as outlined in the City of Des Moines Municipal Code below – that the possession and use of “Fireworks” within the City limits of Des Moines is prohibited.

Violations of this law is a class 1 civil infection, with a fine of $513:

9.42.030 Fireworks prohibited.

Except as authorized by a permit for the public display of fireworks, as defined in RCW 70.77.160, or for religious purposes as authorized by RCW 70.77.311(2), no person, firm or corporation shall manufacture, possess, sell, store, ignite, explode or discharge any fireworks or firecrackers within the city limits of the city of Des Moines. The manufacture, possession, sale, discharge or storage of five pounds or more of fireworks or firecrackers is a misdemeanor. [Ord. 1537 § 1, 2012: Ord. 1362 § 3, 2005.] 9.42.130 Penalties.

(1) Unless otherwise noted, a violation or failure to comply with any part of this chapter is a class 1 civil infraction ($513.00). Any person who violates any portion of this chapter shall be subject to having their fireworks confiscated as provided in RCW 70.77.435.

(2) A person is guilty of a separate offense for each action which violates any provision of, or any order, rule, or regulation made pursuant to, this chapter.

(3) Civil proceedings to enforce this chapter may be brought in the city of Des Moines municipal court or in the superior court for King County. [Ord. 1537 § 2, 2012: Ord. 1362 § 13, 2005.]

The men and women of the Des Moines Police Department encourage all to attend the Fireworks Over Des Moines at the Des Moines Marina, beginning at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th – more info on that event is here.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July!

