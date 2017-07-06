The following is a paid political advertisement:

Policy Positions for Anthony Martinelli, Des Moines City Council Candidate



In April, longtime Des Moines resident Anthony Martinelli announced his campaign for Des Moines City Council, Position 1.

If elected, Martinelli plans to support a wide range of progressive, forward-thinking policies.

Below is a list of some of these policies, in no particular order of importance:

Increasing police funding to help deal with a recent increase in crime, particularly mail theft.

Establishing a centralized community center.

Raising the minimum wage and increasing paid sick and maternity leave.

Making Marina parking free for Des Moines residents.

Lowering the cost of car tabs and utility taxes.

Increasing city revenue through various means, including implementing a 5% city-wide cannabis tax ($0.50 per $10 gram), which would result in nearly $500,000 in increased revenue each year based on current sales data (and this is with just one outlet currently open in the city)

Establishing a citywide broadband system which could offer residents a cheaper and faster option for high-speed internet.

Changing city policy to allow voters to choose their own mayor (currently the City Council appoints the mayor)

Martinelli, a father of two and a former Campaign Manager for King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, has been endorsed by the King County Labor Council which represents over 150 organizations and over 100,000 workers, as well as the King County Democrats, among others.

