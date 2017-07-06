Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Life, Politics, Browse > Home Sports / Update from the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District

Update from the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District

No Comments Print This Post

By Scott Deschenes

District General Manager

We appreciate your support for the Mount Rainier Pool. We’ve had a busy month, and I wanted to share the highlights with you in this blog post.

First, a quick reminder of the pool closure for planned maintenance on July 17-September 17. We look forward to welcoming pool users in the fall with a fresh facility and longer hours of service and programming.

Second, we’re working hard to improve communication with our taxpayers. In 2009, voters approved the creation of the Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District. Pool operations, maintenance and aquatics programs are funded by property taxes and user fees. We’ve just finished the first edition of our newsletter, which should be arriving in mailboxes of park district residents in the next few weeks.

Studies have shown that swimming is the fourth most popular sports activity in the United States. Public access to a pool provides numerous benefits of health, safety and emotional well-being. Aquatics improves muscle tone, flexibility, heart health, and reduces stress and cholesterol levels. Most importantly, swimming lessons are actually a life-saving activity that reduces the risk of drowning for both children and adults.

The Mount Rainier Pool currently leases land from the Highline School District. Our pool is 42 years old, and costly to repair. There also is no space to expand and provide new programs or services that will generate user fees to reduce the cost to taxpayers for operations and maintenance.

The park district is in the process of surveying the community about programs and services it would like to see as part of an aquatics center. We’re inviting the public to participate in an Aquatic Feasibility Study at two upcoming meetings July 26 and September 13. All meetings will be held at the Des Moines Yacht Club (22737 Marine View Dr. S.) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Join us to help build a vision of the future options for the Mount Rainier Pool including aquatic and recreation trends, revenue recovery and overall design!

For more info, visit https://mtrainierpool.com.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



